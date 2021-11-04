Dennis Lyle Higgs Sells 17,212 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $165,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,375,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,396. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 309.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UUUU. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

