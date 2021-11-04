Dent (DENT) Price Reaches $0.0069

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Dent has a total market cap of $685.65 million and approximately $91.30 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dent has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. One Dent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00050017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00239863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00096454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dent Profile

DENT is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

