Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 198.47%.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.44. 461,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.20. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLAKY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. AlphaValue cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

