Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading 10.6% Higher This Week

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.13 or 0.00005115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $80,714.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012930 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.00516161 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.