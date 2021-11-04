Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $211.89

Devro plc (LON:DVO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.89 ($2.77) and traded as high as GBX 219.50 ($2.87). Devro shares last traded at GBX 215.50 ($2.82), with a volume of 129,912 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVO shares. Peel Hunt upgraded Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt raised Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Devro alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32. The company has a market cap of £359.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 218.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 211.89.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.