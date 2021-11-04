Diligence (IRA) Trading Down 69.4% Over Last 7 Days

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded down 37.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. Diligence has a total market capitalization of $2,610.78 and $245.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diligence coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Diligence has traded down 69.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Diligence alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004359 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008163 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000155 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 121% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diligence Coin Profile

IRA is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diligence is ira-africa.com

Diligence Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diligence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diligence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

