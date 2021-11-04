DMScript (DMST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $340,937.30

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. DMScript has a market cap of $340,937.30 and $2,719.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DMScript has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00087656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00074854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00101716 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,508.75 or 0.07328302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,426.04 or 0.99838917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022496 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.