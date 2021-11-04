Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to announce $2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $1.69. Dollar General posted earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after buying an additional 2,881,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after buying an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after buying an additional 874,979 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 62.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,112,000 after buying an additional 640,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,509,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,058,000 after buying an additional 532,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $223.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

