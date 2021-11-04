Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Issues Earnings Results

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of DFIN traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.68. 578,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,292. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.99. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,569 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DFIN shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

