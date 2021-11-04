DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $248,425.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total transaction of $248,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE DASH traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.44. 1,384,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,409. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $1,130,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,119,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,495,000 after purchasing an additional 325,489 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,366,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,033 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.65.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.