Douglas R. Gulling Sells 6,636 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 6,636 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $214,873.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WTBA traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $32.86. 421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,405. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $544.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

