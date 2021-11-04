Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Hits $0.37 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $11.46 million and $210,031.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00087147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00074695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00101250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,460.92 or 0.07293871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,197.86 or 1.00062078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00022400 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.