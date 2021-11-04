Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet updated its FY21 guidance to $1.06-1.09 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.060-$1.090 EPS.

Shares of DNB traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.90. 5,756,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.