Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €45.00 by Baader Bank

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DUE. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.60 ($51.29).

ETR:DUE opened at €39.94 ($46.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.78. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €25.26 ($29.72) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($51.86). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

