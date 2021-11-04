DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Shares of DXC traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,484. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.38.

DXC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.92.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

