Dynamic (DYN) Trading Up 30.9% Over Last Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $339.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000821 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,877.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,517.37 or 0.07300488 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.50 or 0.00325648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.70 or 0.00965934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00086858 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.34 or 0.00422355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00275170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00143241 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.