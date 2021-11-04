Dynatronics (DYNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Dynatronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of -0.22. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.56.

DYNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

