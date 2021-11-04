E.On’s (EONGY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EONGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
EONGY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.03. 77,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,446. E.On has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.45.
About E.On
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
