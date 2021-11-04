E.On’s (EONGY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EONGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

EONGY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.03. 77,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,446. E.On has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.45.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that E.On will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

