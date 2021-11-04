Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CFO Dale Craig Kesler Sells 12,828 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dale Craig Kesler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,205. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.04 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after acquiring an additional 873,251 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $37,334,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 355.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,106,000 after buying an additional 244,539 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

