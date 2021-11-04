Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 230,000 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 28,674 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $43,011.00.

ServiceSource International stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,775. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,439,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after buying an additional 515,146 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,225,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after buying an additional 1,038,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,957,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 2,538.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,814,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 2,174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,289 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

