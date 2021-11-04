Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 230,000 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00.
- On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 28,674 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $43,011.00.
ServiceSource International stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,775. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41.
ServiceSource International Company Profile
ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.
Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.