Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.99. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $46.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

EPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

