Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 142.40 ($1.86). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 138.70 ($1.81), with a volume of 300,526 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELM shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 146.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £806.86 million and a PE ratio of 99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

