Elysian Reaches Market Capitalization of $267,013.31 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Elysian coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 77.9% against the dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $267,013.31 and $217,274.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00050514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.00 or 0.00240922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00096643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Elysian

ELY is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

