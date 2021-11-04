Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.41.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CSFB downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

ENB opened at C$52.23 on Thursday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$51.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.81 billion and a PE ratio of 17.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

