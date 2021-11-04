Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $80.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Encompass Health traded as low as $61.17 and last traded at $61.27, with a volume of 29197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.89.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after buying an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Encompass Health by 5,687.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 602,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Encompass Health by 77.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,510,000 after purchasing an additional 384,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Encompass Health by 346.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 276,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at about $20,725,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

