Energo (TSL) Hits Market Cap of $217,891.55

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Energo has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Energo has a market cap of $217,891.55 and approximately $17,635.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00050506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.27 or 0.00238830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00096724 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Energo Coin Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

