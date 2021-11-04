EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties updated its FY21 guidance to $2.95-$3.01 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$3.010 EPS.

EPR Properties stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.31. The company had a trading volume of 432,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,045. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

