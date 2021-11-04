Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 9.5% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Equinix worth $176,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Equinix by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Equinix by 78,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after purchasing an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX traded down $45.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $792.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,265. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $821.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $795.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Cowen downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $887.65.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $16,910,264 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

