Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,451 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for 7.7% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.34% of Equinix worth $247,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after acquiring an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,312,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $887.65.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $16,910,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded down $41.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $796.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,265. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.35, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $821.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $795.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

