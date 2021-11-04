Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $732.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $731.00 to $732.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $887.65.

Shares of EQIX traded down $40.57 on Thursday, reaching $797.31. 5,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $821.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $795.97. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $16,910,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 78,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

