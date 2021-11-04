Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQNR. HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 159.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at $4,007,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 5.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Equinor ASA by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 30.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 151,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 35,810 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.