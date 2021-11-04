Ether Zero (ETZ) 24-Hour Volume Tops $25,263.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $283,222.91 and $25,263.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,540.08 or 0.07292207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00086863 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

