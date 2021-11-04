Ethernity Chain (ERN) Trading Up 28.2% This Week

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for about $14.43 or 0.00023565 BTC on exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $179.32 million and approximately $51.19 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00049966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.24 or 0.00243680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00096298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,425,348 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

