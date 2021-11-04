Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $274.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist from $215.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s current price.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.57.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $35.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $275.21. The company had a trading volume of 314,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.96. Etsy has a 12-month low of $113.49 and a 12-month high of $255.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,086 shares of company stock valued at $33,190,915. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,687,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 97,639 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

