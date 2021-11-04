Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $282.99 and last traded at $272.11, with a volume of 220167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $239.62.

The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.57.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total value of $1,246,654.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $9,687,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 117.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 97,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

