European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $882.00

Shares of European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 882 ($11.52) and last traded at GBX 882 ($11.52), with a volume of 192805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 863 ($11.28).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 835.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £930.77 million and a PE ratio of -13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. European Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.05%.

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

