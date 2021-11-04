Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,380 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Everbridge worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $156.22 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.23 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total transaction of $199,337.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.40.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

