Evercore ISI Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $800.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $775.00 to $800.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “inline” rating on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.36% from the stock’s current price.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.64.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $34.29 on Thursday, reaching $811.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,338. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $723.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $619.13. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $312.39 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,728 shares of company stock worth $24,147,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

