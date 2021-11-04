EverQuote, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for EverQuote in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

EverQuote stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $379.20 million, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.11. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

In other EverQuote news, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,691 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $32,399.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,467.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $28,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,229.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,547 shares of company stock valued at $696,657 in the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

