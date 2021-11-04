Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE AQUA opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.