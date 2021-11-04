Exchange Income (EIF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Exchange Income to post earnings of C$0.63 per share for the quarter.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$322.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.85 million.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$43.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 29.71. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$32.95 and a 1 year high of C$45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EIF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.10.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

