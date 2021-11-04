eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles Sells 15,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $723,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 43,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,889. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.48 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in eXp World by 83.5% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in eXp World by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

