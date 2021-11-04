Experian (LON:EXPN) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,463.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,463 ($45.24) and last traded at GBX 3,462 ($45.23), with a volume of 271235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,390 ($44.29).

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Experian from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,223.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,968.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £32.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

