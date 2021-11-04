F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $1,758,726.75 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scot Frazier Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $1,053,977.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $225.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

