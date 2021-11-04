Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lowered by Light Street Capital Management LLC

Light Street Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 114,027 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.5% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $57,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,319,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 258.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

FB traded up $4.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $335.64. 344,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,754,304. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.41. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $946.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total transaction of $28,062,219.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,424,204 shares of company stock valued at $855,802,160. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

