Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.17.

FATE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,025,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,313,000 after purchasing an additional 463,924 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,593,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.04. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.52. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

