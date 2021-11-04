Federal Realty Investment Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend by 6.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 205.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

FRT stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.01. 15,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,957. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $128.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

