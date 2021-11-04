Ferrovial’s (FRRVY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FRRVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $30.24 price objective on Ferrovial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.24.

FRRVY stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $32.72.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

