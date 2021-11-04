FG New America Acquisition (OPFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE OPFI opened at $6.40 on Thursday. FG New America Acquisition has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OPFI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FG New America Acquisition has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

