FidexToken Reaches Market Cap of $168,508.90 (FEX)

FidexToken (CURRENCY:FEX) traded 96.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One FidexToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FidexToken has traded up 58.5% against the US dollar. FidexToken has a market cap of $168,508.90 and $106.00 worth of FidexToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00232803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00096988 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FidexToken Profile

FEX is a coin. FidexToken’s total supply is 32,948,335,553 coins and its circulating supply is 30,948,335,553 coins. The official message board for FidexToken is medium.com/@fidexexchange/fidex-exchange-crowdsale-b20f71858250 . FidexToken’s official Twitter account is @fidexexchange . The official website for FidexToken is fidex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “FEX Token is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the FEX platform. It provides participants with benefits when using this token to access platform services. “

Buying and Selling FidexToken

